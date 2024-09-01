Team Howe Takes Down Team Quinn in 2024 Legends Cup
September 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants wrapped up 2024 Chevrolet Training Camp with the annual Quinn vs. Howe Legends Cup on Saturday night, where Team Howe defeated Team Quinn 11-3 at the Langley Events Centre.
Tyus Sparks (2008) led the way with a hat-trick and two assists, while Brett Olson (2008), Landon Horiachka (2009) and Kaden Hayes (2008) each had a pair of goals. Luke Storr (2009) and Kesler Curtis (2009) rounded out the scoring for Team Howe.
On the other side, Blake Chorney (2009), Kadyn Olfert (2009) and Max Malinousky (2008) scored for Team Quinn.
1ST Period
HOWE 1-0 - Kaden Hayes, assisted by Kesler Curtis and Jaiden Auger
HOWE 2-0 - Tyus Sparks, assisted by Sam Rishaug
2ND Period
QUINN 1-2 - Blake Chorney, assisted by Max Malinousky and Luca Pura
HOWE 3-1 - Brett Olson, assisted by Braeden Malenchak and Tyus Sparks
HOWE 4-1 - Landon Horiachka, assisted by Gavin Bradley
QUINN 2-4 - Kadyn Olfert, assisted by Luca Pura and Max Malinousky
HOWE 5-2 - Kesler Curtis, assisted by Brett Olson
3RD Period
HOWE 6-2 - Tyus Sparks, assisted by Jordan Puckering and Ryan Lin
HOWE 7-2 - Tyus Sparks, assisted by Brett Olson
HOWE 8-2 - Luke Storr, assisted by Sam Rishaug
HOWE 9-2 - Landon Horiachka, assisted by Ryan Lin
HOWE 10-2 - Brett Olson, assisted by Tyus Sparks
HOWE 11-2 - Kaden Hayes, assisted by Gavin Bradley
QUINN 3-11 - Max Malinousky, assisted by Braydon Riggall and Blake Chorney STATISTICS
SOG : HOWE: 43 | QUINN: 40 3 STARS
1st : HOWE - Tyus Sparks - 3G, 2A
2nd: HOWE - Brett Olson - 2G, 2A
3rd: QUINN - Blake Chorney - 1G, 1A NEXT UP: PRESEASON IN POCO
The City of Port Coquitlam is once again hosting the Vancouver Giants, this time for a pair of preseason games on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, both against the Victoria Royals.
Both games will take place at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre (PCCC) inside Jon Baillie Arena, with Saturday's game scheduled for 7 p.m. and Sunday's game scheduled for 2 p.m. This event will coincide with Port Coquitlam's Car Free Day on September 7.
Tickets are on sale now for $16 plus tax, and can be purchased or by phoning Recreation at 604.927.PLAY (7529).
*The Vancouver Giants would like to thank their Training Camp sponsor Chevrolet. Additionally, the Giants would like to thank all fans who attended tonight's Legends Cup game.*
