Team White Storms Back to Take 2024 Bob McGill Cup

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings 2024 Training Camp wrapped up on Sunday afternoon with the annual Bob McGill Cup, and it was Team White taking down Team Red by a 6-4 score.

Former Edmonton Oil Kings General Manager, and close friend of Bob McGill, Bob Green drop the puck prior to the game on Sunday.

Team White kicked things off just nine second into the game off a strange bounce off the end boards. John Szabo was able to knock it home for the early lead. Although Team Red would respond with Smyth Rebman capitalizing on an offensive zone turnover to make it 1-1 before three minutes had ticked off the clock.

Team Red took their first lead of the game just over five minutes into the first as Jack Toogood fired a wrister from the high slot past Rail Schollar. 2024 second-round pick Jensen Marsh would add to the lead just over halfway through the first to make it 3-1, which is how the first period would end.

In the second period, Team Red extended their lead as Gracyn Sawchyn dangled his way to the slot before tucking one home to make it 4-1 three minutes into the frame. Team White cut into the lead just over five minutes into the second with Landon Hanson sneaking one by Elijah Henson to make it 4-2. Team White brought things to within one late in the second period as Roan Woodward tipped home an Ethan MacKenzie shot on the powerplay. Just moments after, Joe Iginla knocked home a loose puck, and all of a sudden the game was tied, but only for just over a minute as Szabo finished off a nice passing play for his second of the game to make it 5-4 to end the second period.

John Szabo raises the Bob McGill Cup after a two-goal performance for Team White.

Woodward notched his second powerplay goal of the game as he put one away in close quarters to give Team White the 6-4 lead with just over five minutes to play in the third. That goal turned out to be the insurance marker as Team White would hold on for the victory in the 2024 Bob McGill Cup.

Next up for the Oil Kings is the pre-season which begins on Saturday and Sunday in Edson for a pair of games against the Prince George Cougars.

