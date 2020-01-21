Rivermen, Storm Makeup Game Scheduled for April 1st

January 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the Quad City Storm have announced that the teams will play on Wednesday, April 1st in order to makeup a previously scheduled contest. Puck drop is scheduled for 6PM.

On January 11th, the Rivermen were set to travel to Quad City for the second half of games on back-to-back nights between the rivals, but a pending winter storm forced the game to get cancelled. The makeup date comes on a Wednesday night, with a 6PM scheduled puck drop on the road at the TaxSlayer Center. Fans who originally purchased tickets for this game must visit the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or call the Quad City Storm to exchange their tickets. Fans can exchange their originally dated tickets for any remaining Storm home game.

Peoria's next visit to Quad City comes on a weekend when the teams will play on consecutive nights, January 31-February 1.

Group, single game, and season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.