Dawgs Acquire Marcus Ortiz from Macon

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that forward Colton Wolter has been traded to the Macon Mayhem in exchange for forward Marcus Ortiz.

Ortiz has skated in 31 games for the Mayhem this season and has 11 goals and four assists along with 50 penalty minutes. The third-year pro has previously spent time with the Knoxville Ice Bears, where he had 15 goals and 16 assists in 36 games in the 2017-18 season and 16 goals and 12 assists over 47 games in 2018-19. Ortiz has also played 33 career ECHL games, all for the Rapid City Rush, and notched four goals and five assists.

Wolter appeared in 29 games for the Dawgs and had 11 goals and eight assists. He is in his second year out of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and during his rookie season in 2018-19 he combined for four goals and nine assists across 52 games with the Huntsville Havoc, Peoria Rivermen and Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to action on Friday night on the road in Huntsville against the Havoc. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM at the Von Braun Center. The Dawgs will be holding a watch party for that game, presented by Bud Light, at 202 Social House in downtown Roanoke. Admission is free and watch party activities will begin at 7:00 PM.

