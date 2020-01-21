Storm Announce Game Reschedule Date

January 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Moline, IL - The Storm game that was cancelled Saturday January 11th , 2020 as a result of a winter storm has been rescheduled to April 1st , 2020. The game will be played against the Peoria Rivermen at 6:00 P.M. at the TaxSlayer Center.

All fans who purchased tickets to the game on January 11th can use that ticket for entry to the game on April 1st. If they are not able to attend the game on April 1st , they can exchange it for a ticket to another game by contacting the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

The Storm return to the TaxSlayer Center this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to battle the Knoxville Ice Bears! Tickets for all games can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com.

