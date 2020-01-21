Mayhem Acquire Colton Wolter in Trade with Roanoke

The Mayhem have acquired forward Colton Wolter from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for Marcus Ortiz.

Both players exchanged have been highly effective at lighting the lamp. Ortiz has led the Mayhem in goals during the 2019-20 campaign with 11, but Wolter has had an equally successful stint in Roanoke. The 26-year-old led the Rail Yard Dawgs with 11 goals and ranked third on the team in scoring with 19 points. Having spent the bulk of his rookie year with the Huntsville Havoc in 2018-19, Wolter (6'0, 210) has flourished in an increased role during his sophomore season. Mayhem Head Coach Ryan Michel is convinced he will be a beneficial addition to the team.

"Colton is a good two-way center who will help us down the middle," Michel said. "He's having the best year of his career offensively and we are confident he will be a strong contributor to our team. We'd like to thank Marcus for his time here in Macon and we wish him the best in his future pursuits."

Wolter has proven to be sound defensively throughout his career, as well, ranking second on Roanoke in the +/- department. Before beginning college at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in 2014, the Fairbanks, AK native played three and a half seasons of junior hockey for his hometown Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League. In his final season there, Wolter was second on the team with 51 points (12G, 39A) and helped lead the Ice Dogs to a Robertson Cup Championship.

Wolter is expected to suit up for the Mayhem this weekend in Peoria when the Mayhem take on the first-place Rivermen on Friday, January 24th and Saturday, January 25th. It will be Macon's final road games before returning to the Macon Centreplex at the end of the month for a three-game weekend against three different opponents. Thursday, January 30th will be College Night; $10 tickets will be available to college students who show a college ID. Friday, the Mayhem will honor first responders in the Middle Georgia community, and Saturday will mark the team's first-ever $6 ticket night. All general admission seats on Pack the Plex Night are only $6, and can be purchased via the Mayhem website or at the box office. The team will also be wearing specialty Nickelodeon jerseys with a Double Dare focus on Saturday, which will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game.

