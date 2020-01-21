Peoria's Ryland Pashovitz Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

January 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that Ryland Pashovitz of the Peoria Rivermen is the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 13-19.

In a battle of two of the top three teams in the standings, Pashovitz went 2-0-0 with a 1.69 goals against average and a 0.932 save percentage as he helped the Rivermen capture two of three games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

On Thursday, Pashovitz came on in relief after starting netminder Eric Levine gave up a pair of quick goals early in the second period as Pensacola took a 3-2 lead. Making just his third appearance of the season, Pashovitz stopped 18 of 19 shots through regulation and overtime and all six attempts in the shootout as the Rivermen rallied for a 5-4 win. Pashovitz then got the start on Sunday and proceeded to stop 23 of 25 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shooters as Peoria picked up their second consecutive shootout win over the Ice Flyers, 3-2.

Acquired from Fayetteville on January 2, Pashovitz played collegiately the previous three seasons for Ari- zona State University.

Runner-up: Taylor McCloy, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 3a, +4)

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Austin Lotz, Birmingham (1-0-1, 1.95 gaa, 0.953 save%), John Schiavo, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 2a, gwg), Cody Porter, Knoxville (1-1-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.943 save%, Stephen Klein, Pensacola (1-0-1, 1.92 gaa, 0.947 save%), Vincent Beaudry, Quad City (2 gp, 2g, 2a) and CJ Stubbs, Roanoke (3 gp, 1g, 2a).

