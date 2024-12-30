Rivermen Sign Three Ahead of New Year's Eve Clash

December 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have signed three new players ahead of their New Year's Eve clash with the Quad City Storm. Forwards Nick Gullo and Carson Baptiste have been signed along with goaltender Trevor Babin.

Babin, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, comes to Peoria in his sixth season of professional hockey. Babin has mostly played in the FPHL with the Battle Creek Bees, the Delaware Thunder, and the Motor City Rockers. Spending the last three seasons in Motor City, Babin has over 40 wins and has boasted over a .900 save percentage with the Rockers. Before playing professionally, Babin played with the Bradford Rattlers of the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League for three seasons in Ontario, Canada.

Gullo, a native of Penfield, New York, is also in his sixth season of professional hockey. Gullo has called the city of Danville, Illinois home in one form or another for four of those six seasons playing for the Danville Dashers (FPHL) Vermilion County Bobcats (SPHL), and Danville Hockey (FPHL). Gullo has also played for the Elmira Mammoth and Elmira River Sharks in the FPHL a long with the Quad City and Knoxville in the SPHL. Gullo has played 33 games in the SPHL and has three points to his credit while accumulating 99 points in 146 FPHL contests.

Forward Carson Baptiste, a native of Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada, is in the midst of his first season of professional hockey, accumulating 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 21 games with the Motor City Rockers of the FPHL. Baptiste played for three years in the Metro Junior Hockey League with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines from 2020-2023 and added one more season with the Edson Eagles in the Northern Junior Hockey League before starting his professional career in the United States.

All three will be available for the Rivermen as they face off with the rival Quad City Storm on Tuesday, December 31. Peoria and Quad City will be facing off for the eighth matchup this season as the Rivermen close out 2024 with Scooby Doo Night and special ticket offers for family four packs. Face-off is set for 6:30 pm at Carver Arena.

