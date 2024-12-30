Hunt Returns to SPHL, Signs with Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that they have signed forward Chris Hunt.

Hunt, 27, from Albany, N.Y., played 31 games with the Mayhem during the 2021-22 season, and is set to make his return to the SPHL for the first time since the end of that campaign. In his SPHL career, he has six points (3g, 3a), all with the Mayhem, but began his time in the league with a two-game stint for Roanoke in the 2021-22 season.

Since the end of his first stint with the Mayhem, Hunt has played for the FPHL's Mississippi Sea Wolves, Elmira Mammoth, and most recently the Athens Rock Lobsters. This season, he has played in 12 games for Athens, recording eight points (2g, 6a).

Last season, Hunt played for the Muskegon Voyagers of the Michigan Independence Hockey League (MIHL), scoring 30 points (16g, 14a) in just 15 games, as well as the Canterbury Red Devils of the New Zealand Ice Hockey League (NZIHL).

The Mayhem return home for a New Year's Eve Party tomorrow on Tuesday, December 31 at 6 p.m. against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

