Up Next: Ice Flyers Close out 2024 in Macon

December 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers have found recent success at the tail end of 2024 and are looking to continue to build off of the momentum this week as they close out 2024 in Macon and head back for a home-and-away series against the Birmingham Bulls to kick-off the new year.

Here's a look at this week's schedule:

Monday - Film/Training/Departure

After a day of rest the guys were back at the Hangar on Monday morning to review film, practice and prepare for their game against the Mayhem. In the afternoon the team will pack up and start their 5.5 hour drive to Georgia.

Tuesday - Ice Flyers vs. Mayhem | 5PM CT

On Tuesday the team will have a morning skate at Macon's facility to fine-tune any game planning for their game at 5:00 p.m. CT. The boys will take on the Mayhem for their third contest in 6 days before packing up and heading back to Pensacola.

Wednesday - Optional Skate/Recovery

Wednesday will be a day of rest and optional skating for the team as they begin preparations for the home-and-away series against the Birmingham Bulls.

Thursday - Film/Training

Normal preparations continue on Thursday with a film session and morning training session.

Friday - Cars Jersey Night | 7pm

Get ready to rev your engines and join the Pensacola Ice Flyers for an electrifying Cars Jersey Night! Watch as your favorite Ice Flyers rock jerseys showcasing Lightning McQueen, Mater, and other iconic Cars characters! With themed experiences and special intermission activities, this night is sure to be a pit stop you won't want to miss. Whether you're a die-hard Cars fan or just looking for a turbo-charged night of hockey excitement, the Ice Flyers' Cars Jersey Night is the perfect destination for fans of all ages. Don't let this opportunity race by - grab your tickets now!

After the game, the team will grab their gear and hit the road for Birmingham to finish off the week's games.

Saturday - Ice Flyers vs. Bulls | 7:05PM

The Ice Flyers take on the Bulls for the 5th time in the early season at Birmingham on Saturday night.

