SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspensions:

Roanoke's Owen McDade

Roanoke's Owen McDade has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 113, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 28.

McDade was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 16:13 of the third period.

McDade will miss Roanoke's game against Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Fayetteville's Tyler Barrow

Fayetteville's Tyler Barrow has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 112, Huntsville at Fayetteville, played on Saturday, December 28.

Barrow was assessed a minor penalty for boarding at 17:38 of the second period.

Barrow's suspension will be served upon his re-addition to an SPHL roster.

