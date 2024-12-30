Lindberg Signed, Kenny Returned

December 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Gehrig Lindberg.

"Gehrig is a mobile, puck moving defenseman that we're excited to welcome into the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey.

Lindberg, 22, started the 2024-25 season with the Macon Mayhem and has laced up in 21 games with the Baton Rouge Zydeco (FPHL) since.

In 56 FPHL games, the East Aurora, New York, native has recorded 24 points (9g+15a) from the blue line and has spent time with the Blue Ridge Bobcats, Watertown Wolves and Zydeco.

Last season, Lindberg made his SPHL debut with the Quad City Storm and recorded an assist in three games before playing in two more with the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Additionally, Fayetteville has signed forward Vitali Mikhailov to a standard player contract following his five-game PTO, and Ryan Kenny has been re-assigned to the team from the South Carolina Stingrays following a 24-save performance Sunday.

Lindberg and the Marksmen face off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in Roanoke Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. before returning to home ice at the Crown Coliseum on Video Game Night, Friday January 10.

