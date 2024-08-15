Rivermen Sign Kobryn Brothers and Additional Goaltender for 2024-25

August 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced this week that they have signed goaltenders Troy Kobryn and Ashton Abel to the active roster along with forward Tyler Kobryn for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Kobryn, a native of Hillsborough, New Jersey, is entering his third season of professional hockey. Following a distinguished career playing Division I college hockey with Merrimack College and American International College, Kobryn made his professional debut with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL in 2023. The following year, Kobryn saw action with the Fayetteville Marksmen, Pensacola Ice Flyers, and the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL while also suiting up for five games with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL. K obryn boasts a .913 save percentage and 3.58 goals against average in the SPHL ranks.

"Troy Kobryn is a goaltender with plenty of experience at the SPHL and the ECHL level," said Rivermen Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel. "We feel he can settle into a rhythm here in Peoria and be put into a system where he can excel."

Kobryn has accepted a tryout invitation with Tulsa ahead of this season.

Brother of Troy, Tyler Kobryn, enters his fifth season of professional hockey with extensive experience in the ECHL. Tyler Kobryn boasts 127 games played with six teams over the past four years. Most recently, Tyler Kobryn suited up with his brother Troy with the Fayetteville Marksmen in the SPHL during the 2023-24 campaign. Tyler was named an assistant captain for the Marksmen and netted 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 42 games.

"We are extremely excited about Tyler," Trudel said. "As a forward, he has a big body and extremely high IQ in all facets of the game. He can play in every situation and he's also a great teammate, all things we are looking for."

Abel, a rookie from Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, will make his professional debut this season following two seasons with Grant MacEwan University in Canada. Abel boasted a 3.87 goals against average and two shutouts over his two seasons in the Canadian university league USport, coming on the heels of three seasons with the Boston University Terriers playing Division I NCAA hockey.

"Ashton Abel is a young netminder that we are excited to have. He shows a lot of potential to succeed at the SPHL level and we cannot wait to have him working with coach Eric Levine to take that next step in his development," said Trudel.

Both Kobryn and Abel are the first goaltenders signed by the Rivermen this offseason and the seventh and eighth signings, respectively, this summer with forwards Alec Baer, Jordan Ernst, Tristan Trudel, and Carlos Fornaris with defensemen Zach Wilkie and Nicholas Aromatario. The Rivermen are set to begin their season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.