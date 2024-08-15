Defenseman Cory Dennis Signs with Ice Flyers

August 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - Pensacola Ice Flyers Head Coach Gary Graham has announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Cory Dennis.

"Cory's experience that he has gained in the ECHL over the past couple of seasons will be a huge asset to our locker room," explained Graham. "He's a very smart, smooth-skating d-man and does a great job with and without the puck. I'm excited to see him in an Ice Flyers jersey again."

Dennis, 27, spent his collegiate career at Concordia University (Wisconsin) where he recorded 52 points (16g, 36a) in 94 games. He professional career began with the Pensacola Ice Flyers during the 2021-22 season, recording 8 points (3g, 5a) in 17 games played. After 19 games with the ECHL Adirondack Thunder at the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Dennis rejoined the Ice Flyers and recorded 12 points (2g, 10a) in 30 games. Last season, Dennis played 46 games with the ECHL Newfoundland Growlers and amassed 8 points (1g, 7a) before joining the ECHL Orlando Solar Bears.

"I'm very excited to get back in the hangar with the fans and see the energy they bring every night," explained Dennis. "Pensacola is a special place and I can't wait to get the season started."

The Ice Flyers kick-off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. where the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule upon entering the arena. Fans can purchase season tickets and submit group ticket requests now to reserve their seats ahead of single game tickets going on sale.

