Mayhem Release Promotional Schedule

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, released their full promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season Thursday.

All 28 home games in the Macon Centreplex will have their own theme, beginning with the season opener on October 19.

The Mayhem will hold three Salute to Service games this season, one for every Sunday home game of the year. Salute to Service will honor all the heroes in our community from military servicepersons to public servants in fire, police, and EMS careers, and more.

An entire promotional calendar is linked under the schedule tab at maconmayhem.com. More information will be available throughout the season leading up to each promotional night, with the most up-to-date information coming through all official Mayhem social media channels.

After Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 19, the Mayhem will celebrate College Night and Oktoberfest to round out October.

In November, the Mayhem will host "Pack The Plex" Night on Saturday, Nov. 23. Bring your friends and family out to this game as the Mayhem look to rock middle Georgia with a full house.

With the holiday season approaching, Saturday, Dec. 14 features "How the Grinch Stole Hockey" night. December also sees Video Game Night, Disney Night, and a special New Year's Eve Night make their way into the Macon Coliseum.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the King of Rock-n-Roll makes his return to Macon on Elvis Night! At the end of the month, the Mayhem will host an intergalactic battle on Star Wars Night, Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Mayhem will host their Rebrand Night on Saturday, Feb. 1, putting on new colors and a new name for the first time. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 22 we invite you to bring your four-legged friends to the game with you on Scooby Doo Pucks-N-Paws Night.

March is the busiest month on the Mayhem schedule this year with six home games at The Plex.

Promotions include Superhero Night (Saturday, Mar. 1), Margartiaville Night (Saturday, Mar. 15), and a special Ice Out Cancer Weekend on Friday, Mar. 21 and Saturday, Mar. 22. Ice Out Cancer Weekend will also include Cherry Blossom Night on the 22nd.

Also in March, the Mayhem will host their first-ever School Day Game on Thursday, Mar. 20. With a special 10 a.m. start time, the game is an opportunity for school students in kindergarten through 8th grade to experience Mayhem hockey in an educational and fun environment. More information on the School Day Game is available at maconmayhem.com/schooldaygame.

Finally, in April, the Mayhem showcase Golf Night and celebrate Mac's Birthday. Mac's Birthday Bash on Saturday, Apr. 5 will also be Fan Appreciation Night at the Coliseum.

Don't miss any of these great promotions this season and lock in your seats for the 2024-25 season by skating to maconmayhem.com. Remember, the only way to guarantee your seat for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 19 is through purchasing a season ticket plan.

