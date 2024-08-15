Marksmen Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Calendar

August 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, unveiled their full promotional calendar for the 2024-25 season Thursday.

A blend of fan-favorites and brand-new themes line the upcoming season's slate beginning with Opening Night October 19 and ending with Marky's Birthday Bash April 5, 2025.

November kicks off with a new addition to the Marksmen promotional calendar in Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead on November 2 and continues with the first of four Salute To Service games presented by Soldiers First Real Estate on the 3rd. Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by The Zara Law Firm, moves the season along with HFC and Disney nights and the month ends with Blackout Wednesday on the 27th.

Fayetteville is on home ice for six games during December, the most of any month during the season. The action begins with the return of Hockey in Fayetteville Night, an homage to the rich hockey history in the All-American City and is followed up with a brand new rebrand December 7 and the second Salute to Service on the 8th. The Marksmen are excited to bring two brand new promotions December 20 and 21, in Comedy Night and "How the Grinch Stole Hockey," before ending the calendar year with Wizardry Night on the 28th.

The second half of the season kicks off with the return of Video Game Night and a new twist to a fan favorite of old, Viva La 'Ville, which will pay tribute to the extravaganza of Las Vegas life. A galaxy far, far away comes to an arena near you, once again on Star Wars Night, January 25, and the month closes with Salute To Service on the 26th.

February is highlighted by Operation Sellout on February 8, and Heroes Night presented by Smith Douglas Homes on the 22nd. Fans will feel the need, the need for speed, on Racin' Night February 7, and College Night returns from past seasons February 21.

The Marksmen will celebrate teachers on Teacher Appreciation Night March 14, and get the St. Patrick's Day celebration started early on March 15. March continues to bring fan favorites with Reapers Night, presented by Sinister Cuts, featuring the Fourth Annual Fayetteville Eats Food Festival and the final Salute To Service on March 23.

The regular season will come to a close with Bike Night and Marky's Birthday Bash (Fan Appreciation Night) on April 4-5.

The only way to guarantee your place in the Crown Coliseum for the 2024-25 season is by becoming a season ticket holder. Visit marksmenhockey.com and click the 'tickets' tab to lock in your program today.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.