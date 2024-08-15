Ice Bears Add Experienced Vance to Blue Line

August 15, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have added defenseman Carson Vance to their training camp roster. The 2024-25 campaign will be the Arizona native's fifth pro season.

"I'm super excited to be signing with Knoxville this year," said Vance. I've heard nothing but good things about the organization, the town and most importantly, the fans."

In the SPHL, Vance has appeared in 114 games for Huntsville, Fayetteville and Birmingham. He played 48 games last year for the Bulls, totaling 21 points in helping Birmingham to the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions. He has also played 51 career games in the ECHL for four different teams, including 36 games in Wichita while new Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis was an assistant for the Thunder.

"I have a history with Carson having coached him previously in the ECHL," Gurskis said. "I'm excited to coach him again and I know he's a player I can trust to lead the D corps this season. He's a proven player at this level who's able to log key minutes when we need him to."

"He's a great coach with a ton of experience at the professional level," Vance said.

Before turning pro, Vance wrapped up his college career at NCAA Division III SUNY-Oswego after spending two seasons with Division I Western Michigan. He spent the final three seasons of his junior career in the USHL.

"My expectations this year are not only to make the playoffs, but to have a deep run and win a championship," Vance added. "I'm excited to meet all the fans and boosters, but most of all, win a lot of games and have fun doing it with the boys."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, October. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

