Rivermen Knock off Knoxville 5-1 in Tennessee

January 31, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN- The first-place Peoria Rivermen knocked off the Knoxville Ice Bears in Knoxville, Tennessee following a 5-1 victory on Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Rivermen jumped out to a quick lead as Garrett Devine knocked down an outlet pass along the right-wing boards and sent a shot on the net quickly. Devine's shot produced a rebound that Jake Vaughan could locate and deposit into the back of the net to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Peoria added to the lead on the power play as Michael McChesney sent a cross-crease pass right to Jordan Ernst who made no mistake to deposit his league-leading 13th power-play goal. The Ice Bears got on the board soon afterward but the Rivermen allowed nothing more as they took a 2-1 lead into the locker room.

Peoria and Knoxville saw the second-period ebb and flow in each other's favor as big hits, fights, and incredible saves were plenty, and chances few. Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt was stellar as he made several high-quality stops, including one on Knoxville captain Kyler Soper on the back door to keep Peoria in front. The Rivermen broke through late in the period, however, to extend their lead as Zach Wilkie walked off a defender in the high slot and then skated around another Ice Bear defender. Wilkie slipped a pass to JM Piotrowski right in front of the net and the Dallas, Texas native quickly deflected the pass into the back of the net to secure his first goal of the season and second-straight game with a point.

The third period saw the Rivermen lock down the neutral zone and not allow many clean chances for the Ice Bears. But instead of sitting back, they attacked in earnest. Carlos Fornaris forced a turnover in the far-left corner of the offensive zone but soon lost the puck. Tyler Ho came on to support and took the puck right back in the corner before sending a quick pass to the low slot for Devine who sent a quick shot in over the blocker of the Knoxville netminder to secure his second goal in as many games. Alec Baer added an empty-net goal late in the contest to cap off Peoria's fourth consecutive victory.

The Rivermen remain the only team in professional hockey without a regulation road loss with an 11-0-1-2 record away from Carver Arena and finish the month of January with a 7-1-1 record. It marks the third straight month the Rivermen have garnered seven wins. Peoria will look to start the month of February on a high note as they finish the weekend against Knoxville with a Saturday showdown at 7:05 pm Eastern.

