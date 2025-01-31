Dawgs Prevail in the Clutch for 3-2 OT Win at Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (18-10-3) pulled off a clutch late comeback to overcome the Pensacola Ice Flyers (12-20-5) on Friday night, taking a 3-2 overtime win at the Pensacola Bay Center. Carson Gallagher notched the game-winning goal against his former team, Matt O'Dea's goal tied the game late in the third period, and Austen Swankler scored in his Dawgs' debut as Roanoke overcame a two-goal third period deficit for the victory.

The first period got off to a tough start for the Dawgs, as they conceded the game's first penalty just 17 seconds in. After hitting the goalpost early on in the man-advantage, the Ice Flyers would open the scoring in the final second of their power play when Nick Pryce sped downhill through the slot at 2:17. The Ice Flyers would grab the game's next goal as well, as longtime Pensacola star Ivan Bondarenko danced from the right-wing side of the Roanoke blue line to the middle of the zone before lifting a forehanded shot to the top left corner of the net at 9:13. The Dawgs would outshoot the Ice Flyers 14-10 in the first 20 minutes, but trailed 2-0 at the break.

The Dawgs would continue to own more of the puck than Pensacola in the second period, and outshot the Ice Flyers 11-6 in the middle frame. Pensacola's Cayden Cahill would have a penalty shot chance just past the halfway point of regulation, and Roanoke's Austyn Roudebush was able to make a clutch save to kepe the Dawgs within a pair. Roanoke even had three power play chances in the frame, with one carrying over to the third period, but it was still a two-goal deficit for the Dawgs after 40 minutes of action.

Roanoke couldn't convert on its third power play chance, but would finally get on the board with the fourth chance of the game shortly after the start of the third period. Nick Ford and Mac Jansen combined to keep the puck in the offensive zone, and Ford's dot-to-dot pass found Swankler all alone for a one-timer from the right-wing circle that made it 2-1 at 4:32. The Dawgs were just about to empty their net in the final two minutes, when Stephen Alvo found Gallagher for shot. Gallagher's shot was deflected to O'Dea, and O'Dea quickly swept the puck backhanded from the slot to tie the game and force overtime at 18:16. It wouldn't take Gallagher long to call game in the extra frame, as he banked the puck off the back wall to the Pensacola trapezoid for Brendan Pepe, and Pepe slipped the puck back to the front of the Pensacola net for the game-winning goal just 52 seconds into the extra frame. The win marked Roudebush's 97th career SPHL win, giving him sole possession of third place on the league's all-time wins list for goalies, and Dawgs assistant coach Nick DeVito won his first-ever game as a professional head coach with Dan Bremner unavailable on Friday night for Roanoke.

Brody Claeys stopped 37-of-40 shots faced in net for the Ice Flyers. Roanoke was 1-for-5 on the power play, and Pensacola went 1-for-2 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stay on the road on Saturday, February 1 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 P.M. EST in Florida. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

