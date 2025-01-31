Game Preview: January 31 vs Roanoke

January 31, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are set to face off tonight for Rally Foundation Night presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

-

Ice Flyers Record: 12-20-1-3 (28 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 6-4 win over the Huntsville Havoc on Sunday, January 26

Rail Yard Dawgs Record: 17-10-2-1 (37 Points)

Rail Yard Dawgs Last Game: 3-4 loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, January 25

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Rally Foundation Night is presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union

- This weekend's 50/50 will be a weekend jackpot benefitting Rally Gulf Coast

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #19 Cale List's Rally Foundation Jersey designed by Rally Kid Nohea.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

Each player will sport a one-of-a-kind jersey designed by a Rally Kid, along with the Rally Kid's handwritten name, bringing their artistic visions to life on the ice. These special jerseys represent the creativity, strength, and spirit of children fighting cancer, while raising awareness for childhood cancer research.

Fans can bid online now at icefly.co/dash or stick around after the game to bid in a live auction in sections 103 and 104. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Rally Gulf Coast.

In addition to game-worn player jerseys, three special jerseys collectively designed by 20 Rally Kids complete with each of their handwritten signatures are being auctioned off. One has #39 Reaves on it for Washington Commanders' All-Pro Safety, Jeremy Reaves, another has #25 Watson for two-time Masters champion, Bubba Watson, and the other is for the reality show icon, Survivor legend and current cast member on The Traitors, #7 Boston Rob.

The winning bid for each jersey also wins a private meet and greet with the celebrity where they will autograph the jersey. 100% of these proceeds go to the Rally Foundation Gulf Coast. Fans can bid on those jerseys at icefly.co/dash as well.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, Feb. 1 | Mardi Gras Night presented by Pensacola Mardi Gras | Get Tickets | 7PM

Home: Friday, February 7 | Adult Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Florida Pest Control | Get Tickets | 7PM

Home: Saturday, February 8 | Toy Story Jersey Night | Get Tickets | 7PM

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.