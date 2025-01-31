Mayhem Win Shootout Thriller in Evansvile

(MACON, Ga.) - After squandering a 2-0 third-period lead, the Mayhem came from behind in the shootout to win 3-2 in Evansville, in a game with massive implications on Macon's playoff push.

The Mayhem found themselves with a golden opportunity to get on the board first on the road, as at the 7:16 mark of the first period the Thunderbolts gave the Mayhem a 44-second 5-on-3 power play, but the Mayhem could not capitalize. Eventually, the Mayhem would break through though, as Matteo Ybarra in his first game back from injured reserve found Zack Nazzarett in stride for a breakaway goal to beat Cole Ceci, and put the Mayhem up 1-0 in the first.

Not even two minutes into the second period, Nazzarett made his way to the front of the net and Ybarra connected with him for another goal, giving both player multiple points in Nazzarett's Mayhem debut. The Thunderbolts mounted a comeback in the third period, outshooting Macon 16-4 in the period. Bailey Brkin stood tall, stopping the first 37 Evansville shots of the game, but eventually Logan vande Meerakker found the back of the net to turn the game around. With 4:03 left in regulation, Myles Abbate tied the game for the Thunderbolts to force overtime.

Both teams had good chances right off the bat in overtime, but the pace slowed after the initial shots for both teams. Ceci and Brkin stopped everything thrown their way, eventually leading their teams into the shootout. In round one, Ceci stopped Alexei Monakhov, while Myles Abbate gave the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead. However, Brkin kept the Mayhem within one until round 3, when Yaroslav Yevdokimov beat Ceci with a nifty move to draw the Mayhem even. In the fifth and final round, The Mayhem sent out defenseman Nicholas Favaro, who buried his shot to give the Mayhem a 2-1 lead. Brkin stopped Matt Dorsey to seal the game, and give Macon the extra point.

The Mayhem return home for Ocmulgee River Monsters Night on Saturday, February 1 at 6:00 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

