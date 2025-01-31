Ice Flyers Partner with Rally Gulf Coast, Wearing Jerseys Designed by Childhood Cancer Patients

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce a unique collaboration with Rally Foundation and Gulf Winds Credit Union for an unforgettable evening of hockey and hope. During this season's Rally Foundation Night, presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union, the Ice Flyers will wear custom jerseys designed by Rally Kids, young warriors battling childhood cancer.

Each player will sport a one-of-a-kind jersey designed by a Rally Kid, along with the Rally Kid's handwritten name, bringing their artistic visions to life on the ice. These special jerseys represent the creativity, strength, and spirit of children fighting cancer, while raising awareness for childhood cancer research.

"We're honored to partner with Rally Foundation Gulf Coast for a night dedicated to the Rally Kids and families, and to this meaningful initiative," said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris. "These jerseys aren't just unique pieces and just a hockey jersey - they're symbols of hope and resilience, designed by some of the bravest kids we know."

Some of the game-worn jerseys are being auctioned off online now at icefly.co/dash with the other players' jerseys auctioned off following the game. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Rally Foundation's mission to support childhood cancer research.

Included in the online auction for fans to bid on are three special jerseys collectively designed by 20 Rally Kids complete with each of their handwritten signatures. One has #39 Reaves on it for Washington Commanders' All-Pro Safety, Jeremy Reaves, another has #25 Watson for two-time Masters champion, Bubba Watson, and the other is for the reality show icon, Survivor legend and current cast member on The Traitors, #7 Boston Rob.

The winning bid for each jersey also wins a private meet and greet with the celebrity where they will autograph the jersey. 100% of these proceeds go to the Rally Foundation Gulf Coast.

On Wednesday, Rally Kid Barrett and his family visited the team to talk about their journey and what it means to have this game. Barrett was surprised at the end by seeing the jersey he designed and meeting the Ice Flyer who will wear his jersey.

Rally Foundation Night will take place on tonight at the Pensacola Bay Center. Tickets are available at the Ice Flyers' official website or the Bay Center Box Office.

