Riverhounds Look to Clinch Playoff Berth Saturday

October 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is in position to claim its seventh consecutive USL Championship Playoff berth when the team hosts El Paso Locomotive FC in its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Highmark Stadium.

A seventh straight playoff clinching would extend the current club record for consecutive appearances. It would also be the second-longest active streak in the USL Championship (Louisville, 10 years), and it would be the longest active postseason streak among Pittsburgh's four professional sports teams.

The Riverhounds will secure a USL Championship Playoffs spot with:

- Win vs. El Paso

- Draw vs. El Paso AND one of North Carolina FC loss/draw or Hartford Athletic loss/draw

- Loss vs. El Paso AND one of North Carolina FC loss or Hartford Athletic loss/draw

A win would enable the Hounds to be seeded anywhere from No. 5 to No. 7 in the Eastern Conference, depending on other results. With a draw or loss, the Hounds will be either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed, should they qualify.

