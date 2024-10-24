FC Tulsa Announces Ascension St. John as Exclusive Healthcare Partner

October 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa is proud to announce Ascension St. John (St. John) as the club's Exclusive Healthcare Partner. With this multi-year agreement, St. John joins FC Tulsa's prestigious 'Starting XI' partner group, showcasing a shared commitment to community health and wellness.

This partnership underscores a long-term commitment to the city of Tulsa and its growth, marking a significant milestone as FC Tulsa and St. John unite to champion health and wellness across the Tulsa community.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to the Tulsa community," said President of FC Tulsa Ryan Craft. "St. John's dedication to excellence in health and wellness is second to none and makes them a perfect fit for our organization."

To celebrate this new partnership, St. John will serve as the presenting sponsor for FC Tulsa's regular-season finale against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, October 26, at 7 p.m. The evening will feature a special halftime presentation between the two parties and a pre-match Halloween costume parade, creating a memorable end to the season for fans.

St. John staff and community members will be in attendance, joining the celebration of this exciting collaboration.

"St. John has a proud history of serving our community and providing high-quality care to patients throughout northeast Oklahoma," said Ascension St. John Health System CEO Bo Beaudry. "We are excited to build on the legacy before us and focus on community health and wellness in partnership with FC Tulsa."

As part of this multi-year partnership, St. John will be prominently featured across FC Tulsa's branding, including exclusive placement on the club's training-top gear and other marquee assets. By joining the 'Starting XI,' St. John becomes part of a select group of key partners driving the club's success on and off the pitch.

St. John is investing in new technologies and upgrading facilities, which means better access to healthcare throughout northeast Oklahoma. The health system recently introduced the state-of-the-art Intuitive da Vinci 5 robots and is now home to the region's largest surgical robotic fleet.

Additionally, St. John recently opened its newest surgical facility in Jenks, part of St. John's growing healthcare system. This growth follows the expansions of cardiovascular and intensive care services at St. John's Broken Arrow, Owasso and the Medical Center at 21st and Utica in 2023 and 2024.

This partnership represents a major milestone as FC Tulsa and St. John work together to champion health and wellness across the Tulsa community, both on and off the field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.