Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

October 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







AT A GLANCE: #SACvCOS

Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Tickets:

Threads: 2024 Primary Kit

BREAST HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH PRESENTED BY UC DAVIS HEALTH

Breast Health Awareness Mule: Enjoy our featured cocktail, Breast Health Awareness Mule, available the Modelo Cantina.

Indomitable Together: At halftime, we'll honor those bravely fighting against cancer. Fans can pick up flyers to write the name of someone currently battling the disease, recognizing their strength and resilience.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Giveaways, giveaways, giveaways!: We're celebrating YOU with special giveaways all night long! Keep your eyes peeled for hidden prizes throughout the park. Ã°Å¸ââ¬

Front Gate Giveaway: First 1,000 fans will get a free pink fanny pack, courtesy of UC Davis Health.

Pro Shop Discount: Score 30% off our newest Saturday Football Club collection-this Saturday only! Don't miss out!

THREADS

2024 Primary Kit

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app.

BROADCAST

The match against Colorado Springs will be available to stream on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

This Weekend's Food Trucks:

Hefty Gyros, Mr. Pops Popcorn, Yolanda's Tamales, Corn Dog,Kona Ice, Wood Fire Pizza,Gameday Grill, Ca Street Tacos, and Wills BBQ,

NEW! Hat Trick IPA

Available now at all Heart Health Park bars

KIDS CLUB PICKUP AND REGISTRATION

Kids Club Registration & Membership Gift Pickup

There will not be Kids Club tent at tonight's match. If you haven't yet picked up your Kids Club badge and gift, please reach out to us at kidsclub@sacrepublicfc.com.

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the Green Gate, courtesy of Spare the Air.

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).

Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.

