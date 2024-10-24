Notes & Quotes: "Play Our Football and Go for It"

The 2024 regular season comes to a close this Saturday as Republic FC hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The two Western Conference teams have already secured their spot in the postseason, but with two first-round hosting spots up for grabs, Saturday's results could very well be the deciding factor in seeding the final bracket.

"The reality is: win and we get a home playoff game, lose and we'll likely be on the road," said Republic FC Head Coach Mark Briggs. "We want to play at home, so we'll do everything in our power to win."

Home form has been one of the club's key strengths as of late. Republic FC has gone undefeated at Heart Health Park in five straight contests dating back to August 14, holding opponents scoreless for over 360 consecutive minutes. "We love playing at home, we love playing in front of our fans," said defender Jared Timmer. "It gives us energy and we want to win on Saturday so that we can be back here in the playoffs."

With Sacramento and Colorado Springs tied on points and both in need of a result, the opponent will have a similar focus on Saturday. "We know it's going to be a difficult game. They're a good team and they're in a similar position as us in the standings, so this is just as big of a game for them as it is for us," said midfielder Justin Portillo.

"But at the end of the day, it's about us going out there and playing our game, trying to work harder than the other team, and then the soccer will take care of itself," he continued. "So as long as we can do that, we can build that momentum going into these tough playoff games."

"We've got to make sure we understand where we're at, understand what's in front of us, and just go for it - eff it and go for it," said Briggs. "Forget the pressures, forget the negativity, forget all the comments. Play our football, and go for it. The fans will be behind us, and when everyone is together - the coaches, the players, the front office, the fans - there's no atmosphere that's better for us to fight for a trophy."

