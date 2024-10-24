Home Playoff Match on the Line as 901 FC Travels to New Mexico

October 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Western Conference Playoff picture is nearly clear with one week left in the regular season and the haves and have nots have been settled. We know who's in.

While both Memphis 901 FC and New Mexico United have secured their playoff berths, the Beale Street Boys will be pulling out all the stops to get three points in the final 90 minutes of the 34-game regular season marathon.

Memphis can guarantee a top-four finish and home playoff match with three points at top-seeded New Mexico on Saturday, with an opportunity to rise as high as No. 2 in the Western Conference. A loss or draw will slot Memphis at No. 5 with a road trip in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Memphis took down New Mexico 2-1 in the clubs' first meeting at AutoZone Park this season with first half goals from Bruno Lapa and Lucas Turci.

901 FC has been strong when supplying early pressure with 27 first goals this season, second most in the league. The club is unbeaten in the last 10 matches after leading at halftime with eight wins during that stretch.

New Mexico played to a scoreless draw at Orange County last time out with the club clinching the top seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. The division leaders are in the midst of a four-game winless streak, but have been strong at home with only three losses in 16 matches at Isotopes Park. Memphis will need more than a point to reach a third consecutive top-four finish.

"New Mexico is a top team and they've won the division for a reason," said Head Coach 901 FC Stephen Glass. "I'm sure they'll want a bit of revenge for the fact that we won at home. It's a tough game coming up."

Memphis will have the momentum on their side after helping themselves to a 1-0 victory over Phoenix Rising FC on the road last time out.

"We're now guaranteed No. 5 at least, so there's a possibility that if we do well, we'll end up going (to New Mexico) in week two of the postseason if everyone is still in," Glass said. "We want to make sure that we set the tone and show that we can go into a hostile environment again."

Kickoff for the matchup is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and WMC 5 Plus. Visit memphis901fc.com/playoffs for all postseason info and updates.

