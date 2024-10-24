RDA Partners with AHN Sports Performance

October 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and the Riverhounds Development Academy are proud to announce their training partnership with AHN Sports Performance for the 2024-2025 season.

The AHN staff will provide programming for RDA players throughout the season to assist players in growing their skill set and expanding their experience with enhanced speed, strength and performance training.

AHN will provide training for RDA players on the 13U-15U teams twice per week in the fall and once per week during the winter and spring to help them further develop their skills. The 16U-19U teams will be provided with advanced comprehensive training specific to their age and skill, in addition to the same training schedule as the younger teams.

AHN Sports Performance strives to provide the RDA teams with access to specialized sports science equipment and technologies to enhance their training and performance. In addition to training accompaniment, AHN will be providing RDA players with recovery modalities to aid their physical well-being and recovery.

"AHN Sports Performance and Physical Therapy is very excited about partnering up with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Development Academy! The strength training, conditioning and recovery programming for the RDA athletes is age specific, periodized according to where the athlete is in their competitive season and designed to reduce injury risk while putting the player in a position to enhance performance," AHN Director of Sports Performance Frank Velasquez said.

"Our programming consists of time-tested, research-supported methodologies, along with the use of advanced sports science equipment, to help identify program direction for each player. Blended with the top-level soccer skill instruction that RDA coaches provide on the field, this partnership will only enhance player durability and development."

With a total number of 564 sessions available across all teams, the value of this program equates to over $550 per player that comes with being a part of the RDA.

Through this partnership with AHN Sports Performance, the Riverhounds and RDA continue to encourage health and well-being for each of their players across all teams and ages.

"We are delighted to partner with the team at AHN Sports Performance. This collaboration will provide our RDA players with the opportunity to have access to professional strength, conditioning, and recovery-based training in a state-of-the-art facility at Montour. The partnership will also add another specialized layer to the overall body of work that our players receive throughout the course of the season," said Academy Director, Scott Gibson.

