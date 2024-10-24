Zouhir's Strike Takes Home Week 33 Goal of the Week

October 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - After another dynamite performance last weekend in Indianapolis, the awards keep coming in for Birmingham Legion FC star Rida Zouhir. On Thursday, the Canadian midfielder earned USL Championship Goal of the Week honors for Week 33, with his 90th minute blast from well outside the box garnering 41% of the vote to earn the award.

This latest accolade comes after Zouhir was named to the Week 33 USL-C Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Trailing by a pair of goals with time winding down against Indy Eleven, the 20-year-old received a pass from fellow midfielder Enzo Martinez with acres of space but was 40 yards out from goal with the opponent bunkering in and around the box to protect the score line. Seeing an opportunity, Zouhir took one touch to set himself up before unleashing a ringing line-drive, catching Indy goalkeeper Hunter Sulte completely off guard as the ball popped into the back of the next with great force.

The 35-yard strike was a memorable second goal for Zouhir's Legion FC stint this year, having joined the club on loan from C.F. Montreal in August. It also marks the third time this season, and in the last five weeks, that a Birmingham player takes home Goal of the Week.

Forward Darwin Matheus was the first to do so for the club, after his match-winning effort in stoppage time against Miami FC received the award for Week 29. Forward Stefano Pinho then made it back-to-back weeks with Week 30 honors following his beautiful bit of skill to finish off a great team goal in a draw at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Zouhir and Legion FC concludes the 2024 season on Saturday as they travel out west to face Oakland Roots SC. Kick-off from Pioneer Stadium is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.

