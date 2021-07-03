River Riders Split Doubleheader with Princeton, Winning Game Two 6-5

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders split the seven-inning doubleheader against the Princeton WhistlePigs, losing game one 6-5 before walking off game two 6-5. River Riders' (14-11) catcher Chase Adkison (Oklahoma State University) hit the game winning two-RBI double.

Game 1:

Princeton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first after an error by RHP Manuel Rodriguez (Bethany) and an RBI double by designated hitter Tre Morris (Missouri).

The WhistlePigs added a third run on a fielding error by left fielder DJ Sullivan (Florence-Darlington Tech) in the top of the second.

In the top of the third, Morris had his second hit of the game before being scored by shortstop Brady Day's (Kansas State) triple. Kevin Keister (Maryland) singled to score Day, 5-0 Princeton.

In the top of the sixth Princeton scored their final run on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Tommy Myint (Radford).

E-Town centerfielder Mario Zabala (Florida International) scored one run in the bottom of the sixth with the first inside the park home run in River Riders history, 6-1 Elizabethton.

First baseman Eli Young (Gateway) hit his second home run in as many games to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Second baseman John Montes (UCF) followed Young with a double before being scored by right fielder Logan Sanders' (Pima) double. Sanders scored on a wild pitch. Shortstop Marcus Brown (Oklahoma State) scored the final River Rider run on a wild pitch with two outs, 6-5 Princeton.

Game 2:

WhistlePigs catcher Morris hit an RBI double to give Princeton a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

In the top of the third, third baseman AJ Jones (Gardner Webb) singled to score Morris from second.

Adkinson scored the first run of the game for the River Riders with a groundout to first, scoring E-Town centerfielder Sanders.

The River Riders tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Sanders doubled to score second baseman Reagan Guthrie (Regis) before scoring on an error by first baseman Tyshawn Barrett (William Peace).

In the bottom of the seventh, trailing by two runs, the River Riders successfully pulled off a comeback. Left fielder Sam Thompson (TCU) singled to score right fielder Garrison Berkley (TCU). With Sanders at second, Thompson at first, Adkison hit an RBI double to score Sanders, and Thompson to win the game 6-5.

The River Riders will travel up to Bristol tomorrow to begin a home and home series against the State Liners. Fans can listen to the River Riders with the links below.

