River Riders Blank State Liners, 6-0, Behind Dominant Pitching and Timely Hitting

July 1, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - After an hour-and-38-minute rain delay in the top of the first, the Elizabethton River Riders came out firing and never looked back, shutting out the Bristol State Liners, 6-0, on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. With the win, Elizabethton moved to 11-12 on the season, while Bristol dropped to 11-11.

The rundown

A brief threat from Bristol in the top of the first was neutralized by the rain delay. When the game resumed, Elizabethton took full control. After a scoreless opening frame, the River Riders struck first in the bottom of the fourth. Jack Torbett walked and later scored on a single from Terrance Bowen. Hudson Brown also scored on a double-play grounder, giving the Riders a 2-0 lead.

Elizabethton added another run in the fifth when Luke Donaghey doubled and was brought home by a Torbett single. Another run crossed in the sixth, as Tu'alau Wolfgramm singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Cadyn Karl.

The big insurance came in the seventh. After another RBI single from Bowen, Wolfgramm ripped a double to left to plate Bowen and extend the lead to 6-0.

The pitching

Josh Owens opened the game following the rain delay, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Rowan Park took over in the fourth and delivered four shutout frames, allowing just one hit while striking out three. Cameron Owens worked a perfect eighth with two punchouts, and Cesar Garcia slammed the door with a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.

Notes

The River Riders' pitching staff faced the minimum from the fourth inning onward.

Torbett reached base three times and drove in a run.

Bowen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Wolfgramm went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Elizabethton's defense turned a pair of double plays to erase Bristol threats.

Stat of the Game

9 - Nine consecutive scoreless innings from the Elizabethton pitching staff, capped by a combined four-hit shutout.

Next up

The River Riders return to action Wednesday night for Game 2 of the series against the State Liners. The game will be played in Johnson City, and first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday's matchup can be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.