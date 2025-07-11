River Riders Drop Fourth Straight in Blowout Loss to Axmen

July 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders couldn't hold on to an early lead Friday night, falling, 14-2, to the Kingsport Axmen at Hunter Wright Stadium. The River Riders (15-16) dropped their fourth straight game, while the Axmen (18-13) extended their hot streak.

The rundown

Elizabethton struck first in the opening frame. Jack Torbett led off with a double and scored on a wild pitch after Cadyn Karl reached on a fielder's choice and swiped second. Lenox Lively followed with an RBI single to plate Karl, giving the River Riders a quick 2-0 edge.

Kingsport answered immediately with a run in the second and then exploded for five runs in the third. Ben Tryon's ground-rule double drove in two, Ty Denton added an RBI single, and Alex Kelsey capped the inning with a two-run single to make it 6-2. A solo home run from Kam Durnin in the fourth stretched the Axmen lead to five.

Kingsport extended its lead in the fifth and sixth innings, plating three more runs in each frame. Derrick Pitts reached base four times and scored three runs, while Tryon and Kelsey each drove in multiple.

Elizabethton's offense was limited to just eight hits, including three from Jordan Crosland, who notched his second multihit game of the week. Elizabethton couldn't capitalize in the late innings despite back-to-back hits in the seventh and a Crosland single in the ninth.

Kingsport outhit Elizabethton, 14-8, and took advantage of eight walks, three hit batters and multiple wild pitches.

Donte Lewis made the start for the River Riders and gave up six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Jevarra Martin Jr. followed out of the bullpen and had his outing interrupted by a 23-minute lightning delay. Clay Masonis and Andrew DuMont combined for three innings without surrendering an earned run and striking out six to finish the game.

Stat of the Game

3 - Crosland added three more hits to his season total and now sits just one base knock behind the league lead with 36.

Up next

The River Riders return home Saturday to take on the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.

