Beruvides Shines, Flyboys Win Pitchers' Duel in Danville

July 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

DANVILLE, Va. - In an on-location rematch of the 2024 Appalachian League Championship Game, the Greeneville Flyboys defeated the Danville Otterbots, 4-0, behind a pair of two-run singles and strong pitching from southpaw Freddy Beruvides. The Flyboys (17-11) got six shutout innings from their starting pitcher, who allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight hitters in the longest outing by any Flyboys pitcher this season.

The Otterbots (10-19) received an equally impressive performance from lefty Matthew Spada (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K), setting the tone for a low-scoring series opener. Beruvides retired a game-high eight consecutive batters to begin his start, while Spada sat down seven in a row between the third and fifth innings. Greeneville took a 2-0 lead on an RBI single from left fielder Grant Hunter (1-for-4, 2 RBI) in the sixth inning, while relievers Garrett Mackowiak and Evan Kay (1 IP, 0 R, respectively) held Danville at bay in the seventh and eighth innings.

With two outs and a runner on second base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Danville first baseman Garrett Shull (0-for-4) hit a slow ground ball to the left side. Flyboys third baseman Tyler Inge bluffed a throw to third base and threw behind the lead runner, who over-ran third base and was tagged out by shortstop Cameron Kim to end the inning. Greeneville then doubled its lead in the top of the ninth with an RBI single from catcher Brady Francisco (1-for-4, 2 RBI). Both of the Flyboys' two-run singles occurred with two outs.

With his team leading 4-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Flyboys right-hander Keenan Mork entered out of the bullpen. He allowed a one-out single to Danville right fielder Khaleel Pratt (1-for-3, BB) and a two-out single to designated hitter Gavin Brewer (1-for-3, BB), but before catcher Charlie Carter (0-for-3) saw a pitch, Francisco picked off Brewer between first and second base to end the game. After Thursday's win, Greeneville is now 4-0 against Danville in 2025.

