Flyboys Drop Series Finale at Danville

July 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







DANVILLE, Va. - The Greeneville Flyboys fell one win shy of a season sweep against the Danville Otterbots on Friday, losing in walk-off fashion in a high-scoring game. Danville tied the game, 10-10, with a ninth-inning leadoff home run from catcher Antonio Cordiero (3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI), winning, 11-10, after a bases-loaded walk.

The Flyboys (17-12) led 6-1 after three innings. First baseman Ezra McNaughton (3-for-4, GS, 6 RBI) hit a grand slam to punctuate Greeneville's six-run explosion in the top of the third inning. He is the first Appalachian League hitter to reach double-digit home runs. Despite the early advantage, Greeneville failed to keep pace with Danville's bats. After being held to one run in the first four innings, the Otterbots (11-19) scored at least once in the final five innings, while eight of nine Otterbots batters reached base safely.

Danville outhit Greeneville, 15-10, with nine of its 15 hits coming off of Flyboys righty Jake Kennedy. Alongside Cordiero, left fielder Bruce Wyche (4-for-5, RBI, 2 R) and designated hitter Garrett Shull (3-for-5, 3 RBI) led the way for the Otterbots as they scored a season-high 11 runs despite averaging less than 4.5 runs per game entering Friday.

Next up

The Flyboys continue their road trip at 7 p.m. Saturday in Burlington, visiting the Sock Puppets for a two-game series. They will return home to face Kingsport on Tuesday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.

