Appy League Announces Select Team Roster for Independence Day Exhibition

July 1, 2025







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced its Select Team roster for the July 4 exhibition game versus the Collegiate National Team Prospects in Kannapolis, N.C. Atrium Health Ballpark, home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, will host the Independence Day game between the Appy League and USA Baseball, starting at 6:35 p.m.

The Appalachian League Select Team roster was chosen by league executives and team managers. The roster features nine pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, five outfielders and one two-way player. The Bristol State Liners and Tri-State Coal Cats lead all Appy League teams with four selections, the Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys both have three.

MLB Pipeline's No. 89 Draft prospect Josh Owens (Elizabethton) is among the players named to the Select Team. Two-time Player of the Week Ezra McNaughton will represent Greeneville. The Brigham Young outfielder leads the league with seven home runs and an .803 slugging percentage. The Appy League saves leader (five) and Baylor commit Charlie Atkinson will represent Bristol.

The 23 players representing the Select Team come from 23 different schools. Twenty of the 23 selections are from or are committed to Division I schools. Eleven players are from or committed to Power 4 schools, with a game-high five players representing the Big 12 Conference.

Danville manager Mickey Tettleton will lead the Appy League Select Team. Tettleton will be joined by Greeneville manager Jack Wilson (third base coach), Bluefield manager Drew Dosch (first base coach) and Burlington pitching coach Dave Schmidt (pitching coach).

Appalachian League Select Team roster:

Pitchers: RHP Derek Arrocha (Bluefield), RHP Charlie Atkinson (Bristol), LHP Freddy Beruvides (Greeneville), RHP Kenyon Collins (Tri-State), RHP Tyler Davis (Danville), RHP Carlos Jazmin (Tri-State), RHP Donte Lewis (Elizabethton), RHP Major Osbolt (Johnson City), RHP Alex Sotiropoulos (Bristol)

Catchers: Brady Francisco (Greeneville), Brayden Ricketts (Pulaski)

Infielders: Collin Dobson (Bristol), Kam Durnin (Kingsport), Patrick Gillen (Bristol), Dominic Krupinski (Burlington), Ryan Maggy (Tri-State), JT Taylor (Pulaski)

Outfielders: Jordan Crosland (Elizabethton), Chancellor Jennings (Burlington), Colin Larson (Kingsport), Ezra McNaughton (Greeneville), Sal Mineo (Tri-State)

Two-Way: Josh Owens (Elizabethton)

For the complete Appalachian League Select Team roster, click here.

Fans will be able to stream Friday's exhibition game on appyleague.com/live-streams or MiLB.TV.







