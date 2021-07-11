River Riders Drop Game One 6-5 in Elizabethton

July 11, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton Rider Riders were swept by the Johnson City Doughboys Sunday afternoon in a 10-9 final. The River Riders (16-15) trailed by seven runs going into the bottom of the fourth.

The Doughboys (10-19-1) sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs in the top of the first. This is the second time this season JC has batted around in the first inning.

The River Riders responded with one run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by catcher Chase Adkison.

Cherokee Nichols extended the Doughboys' lead in the top of the second on a two-RBI single.

Johnson City continued to score in the top of the fourth with the third RBI scored by Nichols and on an error by River Rider second baseman Johnathan Soto.

Trailing 8-1, Elizabethton began to stage a comeback in the bottom of the fourth when designated hitter Marcus Brown hit a three-RBI double, 8-4 JC.

In the top of the fifth, the Doughboys scored one run on a wild pitch.

E-Town matched the run with one of their own in the bottom of the fifth on shortstop John Montes' first RBI single.

In the bottom of the sixth Elizabethton scored four runs to tie the game. Adkison singled to score right fielder Mario Zabala from second. Brown scored on a wild pitch from third with one out. With two outs Adkison scored from third on a wild pitch and Soto advanced to second. Montes singled to score Soto tying the game, 9-9.

In the top of the seventh left fielder, Damani Thomas scored on a wild pitch by RHP Brendan Hiess, 10-9 Doughboys.

The River Riders will continue their four-game homestand tomorrow against the Bristol State Liners. Monday is Dollar Monday at Northeast Community Credit Union! Fans can enjoy hot dogs, chips, candy, popcorn, Dr. Enuf, and select beer. First pitch is at 7. Fans can listen to the River Riders with the links below.

Video: https://appalachianleague.univtec.com/home

Audio: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.