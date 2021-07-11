Flyboys Overload Otterbots in 8-1 Victory

GREENEVILLE - The Greeneville Flyboys erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to stun the Danville Otterbots, 8-1, on Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (19-11-1) mustered just one hit through the first five innings of the contest as Danville's Aaron Rea retired 11 straight batters for the Otterbots following a leadoff single from Homer Bush, Jr.

The rally started for Greeneville in the bottom of the sixth inning as Bush, Jr. worked a walk and would later steal second. Grant Lashure followed with a walk to put a pair of runners on base for the Flyboys. A double steal would lead to Greeneville knotting the score 1-1 as Bush, Jr. scored following a throwing error by the Danville catcher.

Kyle Karros provided the eventual game-winning run for the Flyboys with a single that allowed Lashure to score and make it 2-1. Chris Williams followed with a two-run double to increase the advantage for the Flyboys to 4-1. Brett Anderson and Jac Croom each provided two-run hits for Greeneville to push the lead to 8-1 in the frame as the Flyboys sent 12 batters to the plate against Danville pitching.

Mason Turner closed the game out of the bullpen for Greeneville by working a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure the 8-1 victory. Greeneville would get four solid innings from starter Luke Russo as he allowed just one run off four hits to go along with two strikeouts. Sam Peddycord earned the win and improved to 1-1 on the season after tossing a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Flyboys.

Six different Greeneville batters notched a hit in the contest as Williams, Anderson, and Croom each finished with two runs batted in for the Flyboys. The Flyboys improved to 10-6 at Pioneer Park this season and finished their five-game homestand with a 4-1 mark following wins against Johnson City, Elizabethton, and Danville.

Greeneville returns to action on Monday as the Flyboys open a two-game series on the road against the Kingsport Axmen. The Flyboys then head to Danville for a pair of games before closing out the week with two games at Princeton. The Flyboys return to Pioneer Park on Tuesday, July 20th for a pair of West Division matchups against Bristol. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

