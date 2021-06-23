River Riders Defeat Burlington in Game One

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Sock Puppets fell to the Elizabethton River Riders 4-3 on Tuesday night despite a strong start from Sergio Patsy. Patsy gave up one run in the top of the first inning, but settled in, throwing three scoreless innings before giving up runs in the fifth. The bats would come to life for the hand socks in the fourth on an RBI double from Mason Speaker scoring Alex Haba, and a passed ball by Elizabethton catcher Knox Preston to score Speaker. The Puppets would take a 2-1 lead that they would only briefly hold. Elizabethton would activate the bats in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs on five singles, a fielder's choice and a walk against Patsy. Patsy would take the loss, despite giving up four runs and striking out three. Cole Reynolds came in to relieve Patsy, and the inning would end with a strike out and a lineout.

Chase Johnson and Trevor Nanney followed with two scoreless innings of relief in the sixth and seventh, before Nick Gotilla pitched a scoreless top half of the eighth inning. In the bottom half of the eighth, the offense set to work. After Mason Speaker struck out with River Rider Braydon Nelson pitching, Caleb Farmer singled to right field and came around to score on a rocket double to left by D'Andre Smith to bring Burlington to within one run, and the score to 4-3.

Nick Gotilla stayed in the game for the ninth inning, and worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning, before the bats tried to rally one more time in the bottom of the ninth inning. After striking out Bayron Acevedo, River Riders hurler Chase Lorg hit Oscar Serratos. Serratos was then thrown out at second base trying to steal, and Ben Smith struck out to end the contest.

With the loss, Burlington drops to 6-10, and the River Riders improve to 7-9 on the season. Game two of the series will be played on Wednesday, June 23rd. The first pitch from Burlington Athletic Stadium is scheduled for 7PM.

