Greeneville Completes Sweep of Bristol with 14-7 Victory; Flyboys Remain Atop West Division Standings

BRISTOL - The Greeneville Flyboys tallied 12 runs over the final four innings of play to win a second straight contest against the Bristol State Liners, 14-7, on Wednesday night at Boyce Cox Field.

Greeneville (11-6) takes a 1.5 game lead over Bristol for first in the Appalachian League West Division with the two-game sweep of the State Liners. The Flyboys had to rally from a 4-2 deficit and later a 7-7 tie after Bristol scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Trailing 4-2 entering the top of the sixth inning, Greeneville responded with three runs to take a 5-4 advantage. The Flyboys would gain the lead thanks to a sacrifice fly from Christian Ficca with one out in the inning as Emanuel Dean scored from third.

Greeneville added to its lead in the top of the seventh inning as Jonathan Hogart delivered an RBI with a groundout and would be followed by Jac Croom scoring from third on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.

Bristol would answer yet again and rally to knot the score 7-7 with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tate Kight delivered a double that hit high off the wall in right field as a pair of runs scored to bring the State Liners level with the Flyboys. Greeneville Reliever Zane Robbins worked out of the jam by recording a strikeout to strand a runner on base.

The Flyboys would take the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning as Derek Tenney smoked a baseball over the wall in left field for a three-run home run to make it 10-7. The home run was the first of the season for Tenney and the fifth overall for the Flyboys. Hogart added to the lead with an RBI single that would drop in the infield and allow Croom to score.

Greeneville closed the scoring in the top of the ninth inning with three runs to increase the lead to 14-7 as Tenney highlighted the frame with a double that plated a run to give him a fourth RBI on the night for the Flyboys. Robbins finished the contest on the mound for Greeneville as he would strike out the side in order in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the victory for Greeneville.

Tenney finished the night 2-for-5 with four RBI and one run scored, while Eddie Micheletti went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. Dean finished with three hits and three runs scored for Greeneville. Robbins improved to 2-0 on the season for the Flyboys after yielding one hit to go along with five strikeouts through 2.2 innings pitched. Connor Harris took the no-decision and scattered one run off four hits to go along with five strikeouts through four innings of work for the Flyboys.

