Late Inning Offense Cements Sweep for Doughboys

Four Doughboys picked up multi-hit games, and Johnson City rolled to an 8-3 road win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Wednesday night.

The win cements the first series sweep of the season for Johnson City (7-10) as they head into a four game homestand.

Just like the night before, effective and efficient pitching set the tone for the visitors. RHP Jan Figueroa tossed four innings and gave up just three hits and one run, and the bullpen finished out the game in relative ease, headlined by RHP Walker Trusley, who threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

At the plate, two-out offense was crucial for the Doughboys. Coming in, Johnson City was last in the league in two-out runs, but they ended up with four in Wednesday's win, getting a two-RBI single from Jordan Stevens in the eighth inning and a two-RBI double from Joe Vetrano in the ninth inning to put the game on ice.

Along with Stevens and Vetrano, Ashton King and Steven Ondina also picked up two hits each. Chyran Cruse worked three walks in the win.

With the victory over Bluefield (7-10), Johnson City is now 3-1 against East Division opponents in the Appalachian League.

The Doughboys will look to continue in that vein when they welcome an East team, the Burlington Sock Puppets, to town for a two-game series starting on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

