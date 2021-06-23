Flyboys Snap State Liners Winning Streak with 5-1 Victory

BRISTOL - In a battle of the top two teams in the Appalachian League West Division, the Greeneville Flyboys secured a 5-1 victory to snap Bristol's four-game winning streak on Tuesday night at Boyce Cox Field.

Greeneville (10-6) opened the scoring in the top of the third inning and would add two more runs in the sixth inning to take momentum away from the State Liners. Flyboy's pitching would be dominant yet again, recording 15 strikeouts on the night against Bristol batters. Homer Bush, Jr., Tayler Aguilar, and Jac Croom each tallied two hits on the night for Greeneville.

The story early in the contest would be the dominant performance by Greeneville starter Bryce Mayer. He retired the first nine Bristol batters of the game before yielding a leadoff single in the fourth inning. Mayer responded by fanning three straight batters to strand the runner at third base.

Bush, Jr. delivered the first run of the contest for the Flyboys with his two-out triple in the third inning that allowed Daylen Reyes to score from first and make it 1-0. Greeneville added some insurance runs in the sixth inning against the Bristol bullpen. Emanuel Dean, making his Greeneville debut, recorded a two-out RBI single that allowed Bush, Jr. to score and make it 2-0.

Greeneville extended the lead to 3-0 in the inning as a pair of runners would get caught in a rundown which allowed Aguilar to score from second before Dean was tagged heading back to first base to end the inning.

The Flyboys scored a run in the seventh inning and ninth inning to add some breathing room against an aggressive Bristol squad. The State Liners loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Flyboys bullpen and would plate their first run of the game off a run-scoring single from Taylor Jackson. Ryan Franklin avoided any further trouble for Greeneville by getting a groundout to strand three runners on base.

Logan Peterson closed the game for Greeneville in the bottom of the ninth inning despite allowing a one-out double. He tallied a pair of strikeouts in the inning to strand a runner at third and preserve the 5-1 victory for Greeneville. John Day (1-2) recorded the win on the mound for Greeneville after working two scoreless frames. Mayer finished the night with eight strikeouts and yielded just one hit on 48 pitches.

Greeneville returns to Bristol for the final game of its series against the State Liners on Wednesday, June 23rd at 7 p.m. The Flyboys return home to open a four-game homestand beginning on Thursday, June 24th against Bluefield at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Flyboys ticket office at 423-609-7400. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

