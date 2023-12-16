River Dragons Sink Sea Wolves 7-3

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons scored three times in a 1:42 span early in the third period Friday night, turning a tie game into a rout en route to a 7-4 win over the Sea Wolves in Mississippi.

With the game tied 3-3 entering the third period, Austin Daae started the game-changing roll just 2:57 in with his sixth goal of the season. Alex Storjohann then potted his sixth of the season at 4:07, followed just 32 seconds later by Nolan Slachetka's third of the year to make it 6-3 and take the drama completely out of the game.

Alexander Jmaeff led the offense for Columbus with two goals and an assist as six different River Dragons lit the lamp. Talor Joseph made 25 saves to earn the win.

In the first period, Columbus jumped ahead 1-0 just 1:28 in on Justin MacDonald's 11th goal of the season, but the Sea Wolves fought back to take a 2-1 lead before the end of the first period on goals by Hugo Koch and Yianni Liarakos.

Columbus managed to score twice in the second while Liarakos notched his second of the night, sending the two teams to the locker room tied through 40 minutes of play.

Notes:

The River Dragons trailed after one period of play for the first time all season tonight.

Columbus recorded its second-highest single-game goal total on the year, and for the sixth time this season scored six-or-more goals in a game.

All 10 goals in the game were scored at even strength.

Columbus is now 18-1 lifetime against the Sea Wolves.

The River Dragons host the Blue Ridge Bobcats for Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Night Saturday at 7:05 pm. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped stuffed toy to the game to toss on the ice when the River Dragons score the first goal of the game. All toys will be distributed to families and organizations in need in the Chattahoochee Valley. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

