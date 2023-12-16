Green Earns First Career Shutout, Cats Blank Zydeco 2-0

BATON ROUGE, LA - In the final meeting between the FPHL's two newest franchises in Baton Rouge this season, Blue Ridge Bobcats goaltender Connor Green rode the momentum of last Saturday into tonight and earned his first career shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Zydeco.

After a scoreless first period, Jakub Volf netted the game's opening goal at 4:09 of the middle frame, after Danny Martin intercepted a clearing attempt from Davide Asslin and found Volf on the backdoor to beat William Lavalliere.

Savva Smirnov doubled the Bobcats lead late in the second, pouncing on the rebound of a Justin Daly shot and backhanding one past Lavalliere for his third goal in two games.

Danny Martin earned third star honors, assisting on both Blue Ridge goals. Volf earned second star.

Connor Green stopped all 35 Zydeco shots he faced, stonewalling Baton Rouge en route to earning first star honors for his first career shutout.

The Bobcats now head to Columbus to face the River Dragons tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 ET with pregame coverage on the Bobcats YouTube channel scheduled to begin at 7:45. Fans at home can attend a watch party for the game at the Apex Center in Wytheville beginning at 6PM.

