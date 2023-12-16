C-Mac Blanks Wolves

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves, 4-0 on Saturday night. Connor McAnanama made 24 saves on 24 shots to earn his first career shutout. Connor Smith extended his point-streak to 11 straight games with an assist on the Binghamton third goal.

Binghamton started the scoring early, and it came often. Tyson Kirkby started the party at the 4:10 of the period on the power play. Josh Fletcher followed-up the captain four minutes later off a redirect from Mathieu Boislard, and Don Olivieri closed the scoring in the first period, with the second power play goal of the night. The Black Bears led 3-0 after the first frame, only allowing six shots.

Watertown had better step in the stride in the second period but were unable to squeak one past Connor McAnanama. The Wolves began a parade to the penalty box, but the Black Bears were unable to convert on the man-advantage for the rest of the night. Binghamton carried the same 3-0 lead into the room once again.

Tempers flared in the third period, as multiple players from both teams were given the gate early for their altercations. The final goal of the night came from Liam Anderson on a beautiful stick handling display from Andrew Logar. McAnanama shut the door in the final eight minutes, earning the first shutout of the season for the Black Bears, as they win 4-0, their 7th win in-a-row on home-ice.

