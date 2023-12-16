River Sharks Battle Back Take Victory Over Defending Champs, 4-2

Elmira came off a big win against Watertown Friday night winning 8-5 on a five-goal night from Steven Klinck. As the River Sharks returned home they had yet to beat the defending champions.

Despite coming in with 16 goals in their last two games it was Danbury who found their way to the board first on a power play opportunity as Brandon Stojcevski tallied the first goal of the game. Five minutes later, however, Houston Wilson was able to tie the game on a perfect pass from Steven Klinck that he deflected past Connor McCollum to tie the game at 1-1 on a secondary power play opportunity which held up through 40 minutes.

The Hat Tricks kept the pressure up throughout the second period and in the final frame 1:44 in Sam Debrowski put in a rebound just as a power play came to an end to give Danbury the 2-1 lead. At the 11:00 mark the River Sharks worked the puck perfectly around as Mark Pozsar threw a pass right across the middle of the zone to Steven Ford who one timed it into the back of the net to tie the game up. 1:39 later on a pass from Elijah Wilson, Luke Richards wrapped around the back of the net and as McCollum collided with a defender, Richards tucked it in to give Elmira their first lead of the game. The Hat Tricks pulled their goaltender with 2:31 remaining and Danbury continued to pressure, but with 34 seconds left Elijah Wilson took a shot from inside his own blue line and it glided into the back of the empty net to give Elmira their 4-2 lead.

Sammy Bernard stopped 36 of 38 for his 3rd win of the season.

Elmira heads out on the road to Fraser, Mi to battle with their divisional rivals the Motor City Rockers next Friday and Saturday night. Follow all the action on Youtube and Mixlr!

