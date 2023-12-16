Columbus Inks Gowin to Four-Game PTO

December 16, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed Bryan Gowan to a four-game PTO.

Gowan plays both forward and defense, and standing 6-foot-8, 284 pounds is an imposing physical presence out on the ice. The Valencia, California native played in his first two games of pro hockey with the Elmira River Sharks earlier this season with no points and five minutes in penalties.

Tonight is Teddy Bear Toss Night with the River Dragons! Columbus takes on the Blue Ridge Bobcats at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.