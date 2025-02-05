River Dragons Sign Moore to Four-Game PTO

February 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release









Forward Bryan Moore with the San Jose Barracuda

(Columbus River Dragons) Forward Bryan Moore with the San Jose Barracuda(Columbus River Dragons)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed forward Bryan Moore to a four-game PTO.

Moore is the brother of River Dragons forward Kyle Moore and played two games for the River Dragons last season, scoring once and adding 17 minutes in penalties. The 5-11, 203-pound left wing has played at every level of minor league hockey including the American Hockey League over the course of 291 professional games with 100 goals and 129 assists for 229 points.

The move was necessitated by the news that forward Hunter Bersani may miss an undisclosed amount of time with an upper body injury.

Columbus will travel to Athens to play the Rock Lobsters Wednesday night at 7:05 pm, followed by games at home Friday at 7:35 and Saturday at 7:05 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Saturday night is Military Night, and it's always the biggest night of the year so be sure to get your tickets now and avoid being shut out! Single game seats are on sale through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

Images from this story

