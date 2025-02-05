Thunderbirds Weekly Report (February 5th)

February 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds swept the weekend against the Blue Ridge Bobcats in thrilling fashion with a 1-0 shutout victory on Friday evening in Wytheville and a come from behind 4-3 win on Saturday in Winston-Salem. With the two victories, the Thunderbirds have won six straight games and sit ten points ahead of second place Baton Rouge in the Continental Division.

On Friday night, Gus Ford found the lone goal of the game on the power play with 2:40 remaining in the 1st period while Thunderbirds netminder Boris Babik picked up his second shutout of the season stopping all 28 shots he saw as Carolina took a 1-0 victory at the Hitachi Energy Arena. In game two, the Thunderbirds rallied from a goal down in the 3rd period scoring twice as Joe Cangelosi scored the game winner with 9:33 remaining in regulation to secure the six points on the weekend.

The Thunderbirds now make their second trip to Port Huron, Michigan this season to face the Port Huron Prowlers. Carolina saw the Prowlers in October to begin the season at McMorran Arena with the two sides splitting the two-game set. Carolina won on opening night, 4-0, before losing in a shootout the next night, 3-2. Game one of the series is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night while game two comes Saturday evening again at 7:05 p.m. 11 of Carolina's next 18 games come away from the Fairgrounds Arena.

Carolina Leaders

Goals: Gus Ford (14)

Assists: Danyk Drouin/Gus Ford (23)

Points: Gus Ford (37)

+/-: James Farmer (+18)

Penalty Minutes: Danyk Drouin/James Farmer (51)

Power Play Goals: Gus Ford/Roman Kraemer (6)

Short Handed Goals: Jon Buttitta (2)

Game Winning Goals: Jon Buttitta/Gus Ford/Roman Kraemer/Jiri Pestuka (3)

Wins: Mario Cavaliere (12)

Goals Against Average: Mario Cavaliere (1.90)

Save Percentage: Mario Cavaliere (.931)

THUNDERBIRDS RECORD: 23-7-3

Road Dogs: With the ACCHL Championships coming to Winston-Salem, the Thunderbirds begin a two-week road trip in Port Huron, Michigan before staying on the road next weekend with a series against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Carolina will play 11 of the next 18 games on the road with two separate trips to New York at the end of February and in March.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday: 7:05 p.m. - Carolina Thunderbirds vs Port Huron Prowlers - McMorran Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. - Carolina Thunderbirds vs Port Huron Prowlers - McMorran Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

