Series Preview: the Birds Are Back in Town

February 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers begin a four-game homestand as they host a series with the Carolina Thunderbirds for the second time this season. It will be the first time Port Huron faces a team with a winning record in over a month.

The Prowlers were playing neutral site games last weekend in Topeka, Kansas against the Dashers Hockey Club. Friday night's game was tight on the scoreboard thanks in large part to Parker Rutherford. Tucker Scantlebury scored the game-winner in the second period for a 2-1 Port Huron victory. The next night was a more decisive win for the Prowlers. Reggie Millette scored twice in 21 seconds, both assisted by Alex Johnson, to get the scoring started. His team kept the momentum going and came away with a 6-1 win to sweep the season series against the Dashers. The Prowlers are second in the Empire Division at 19-12-4 with 57 points.

The Thunderbirds played a home-and-home with their closest geographical rival, the Blue Ridge Bobcats. On Friday night in Wytheville, Gus Ford scored the only goal of the game and Boris Babik made 28 saves for his second shutout of the season. The next night at home, Carolina trailed 3-2 heading into the third, but got goals from Joe Cangelosi and former Bobcat Dmitri Selyutin to steal three points. Defending FPHL Goaltender of the Year Mario Cavaliere left near the end of the first period, seemingly in some discomfort, and stopped 25 of 26 shots in relief. The Birds lead the Continental Division at 23-7-3 with 70 points.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 1-1)

Oct. 18 @ Port Huron: Thunderbirds 4, Prowlers 0

Oct. 19 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 3, Thunderbirds 2 (SO)

LAST MEETING

Valtteri Nousiainen made 45 saves in his Prowlers debut as his team shook off a shutout from the night before. Austin Fetterly scored the only goal in the shootout as Nousiainen stopped all three Thunderbirds shooters as well.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Jamie Bucell (F) - Bucell has been red hot with points in 11 of his last 12 games but he'll be without one of his regular wingers, Tucker Scantlebury, due to suspension.

Thunderbirds - Boris Babik (G) - Babik shut out the Prowlers on opening night and he's more than likely going to start a game this weekend, maybe both if Cavaliere isn't able to go.

STAT CENTRAL

The Thunderbirds are on a six-game win streak while the Prowlers have won eight of their last nine...The Prowlers have earned a point in each of Valtteri Nousiainen's last 6 starts...Mario Cavaliere (CAR) leads the FPHL in goals-against average (1.90), save percentage (.931) and shutouts (6)

SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 7, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Feb. 8, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

