Bobcats Boost Forward Depth, Sign Swedish Pro Product Godmere

February 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, today announced a player signing to boost the depth of the club's already strong group of forwards. The club has signed Forward Hunter Godmere out of top level Swedish professional league HockeyEttan.

The 6'2" 210lb forward comes to the 'Cats after racking up 20 points (14 goals, 6 assists) and accruing 47 penalty minutes in just 20 games with Kalix HC and Falu IF in HockeyEttan last season. Godmere also played a pair of seasons of junior hockey in Sweden alongside current Bobcats forward Devin Sanders.

Most recently, the New Lowell, Ontario, Canada native registered 5 points and 18 penalty minutes in 18 games so far this season with HC TEBS Bratislava in Slovakia's second tier professional league.

Godmere's most recent playing stint in North America came when he helped lead the Bradford Rattlers to the 2023 GMHL Championship. In just 23 games (including playoffs) with the Rattlers, Godmere potted a whopping 47 points (30 goals, 17 assists) and accrued 13 penalty minutes.

Godmere is set to make his Bobcats debut this weekend when Blue Ridge hosts the Motor City Rockers at Hitachi Energy Arena. He will wear jersey number 77.

Tickets are still on sale for Godmere's debut weekend. Friday night is Empowering Women Awareness Night, presented by the GFWC Wytheville Women's club and features a free gift to the first 200 women in attendance plus a special appearance by the Virginia Tech Lady Hokies women's hockey team. Saturday night is Blueout night and will see Godmere and the rest of the Bobcats don specialty blueout sweaters that will be auctioned off live after the game plus free blue rally towels courtsey of Hitachi Energy to the first 500 fans through the doors. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100, visiting the arena box office during business hours or online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

